MACON — Bibb County deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal's Southeastern Regional Task Force arrested a Macon man in connection to drug trafficking in Bibb County.

Melvin Curry, Jr., 34, was arrested around 12:20 Tuesday afternoon and charged with possession of schedule II drugs and drug trafficking.

He was found at a resident on Vacation Drive in east Macon.

Deputies had attempted to make contact with Curry on July 11 at the Thunderbird Liquor Store, which is at 2585 Emery Highway, but when Curry was approached by the deputies, he ran from the scene.

He left a vehicle behind, which had various amounts of drugs inside.

Curry is being held at the Bibb Co. Law Enforcement Center on $8450 bond.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

