WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a Macon man wanted after an investigation into the death of a Warner Robins man killed in a motorcycle accident last year.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Christopher Hill was arrested Wednesday on warrants for Homicide by vehicle. The release says in November 2019, 47-year-old Wilbur Gildersleeve was driving his motorcycle on Jones Road in Macon when he collided with Hill's car, which was making a left turn from J Drive South.
Gildersleeve was taken to the hospital, and Hill was not hurt. According to the Bibb County Coroner's Office, Gildersleeve died from his injuries that following Monday.
Wednesday, September 2, Hill was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is being held without bond.