WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a Macon man wanted after an investigation into the death of a Warner Robins man killed in a motorcycle accident last year.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Christopher Hill was arrested Wednesday on warrants for Homicide by vehicle. The release says in November 2019, 47-year-old Wilbur Gildersleeve was driving his motorcycle on Jones Road in Macon when he collided with Hill's car, which was making a left turn from J Drive South.

Gildersleeve was taken to the hospital, and Hill was not hurt. According to the Bibb County Coroner's Office, Gildersleeve died from his injuries that following Monday.