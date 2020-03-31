MACON, Ga. — The Satterfield's BBQ sign sits perched on the edge of downtown Macon.

Below the pig in the oversized green chair, a sign says serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Their dining room is closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, but, like most restaurants, they're still serving to-go orders.

On Tuesday, they had a big one -- 100 sack lunches to be delivered to the homeless.

Macon man Henry Oliner paid for the food, and Macon-Bibb Commissioner Larry Schlesinger had them taken to Macon's Loaves and Fishes Ministry.

"We were trying to come up with a way that we could keep their doors open here in times of crisis," says Schlesinger. "It keeps the restaurants in business preparing meals and it feeds the needy, so it's a win-win situation."

Satterfield's owner Ben Hamton says while this is good for his own business, he hopes this inspires other people to do the same thing -- to buy meals for those who can't feed themselves, or for doctors, nurses, and first responders who are working non-stop.

"It's literally keeping our people employed, it's keeping our lights on, it's giving us a way to stay in business. It's a way support people who can't get out or need some food. It's just helping the community," says Hamton.

