MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond after a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase Thursday morning.

According to a news release, deputies were conducting speed enforcement on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they saw the driver of a Honda Accord going 60 mph in a 30-mph zone near Hazel Street.

The driver, 24-year-old Eric Haynes Jr., pulled into the parking lot of the ABC Liquor Store and began running.

Deputies detained Haynes after a foot chase where he was Tased by deputies.

They found a bag containing 16.5 ounces of marijuana and 12 Ecstasy pills in his car, the release says.

Haynes is charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Speeding and Violation of Conditions of Limited Permit (Lerner Permit).

