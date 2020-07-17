Macon man charged with 2017 murder of trans woman

Candice Towns was one of three people killed on Halloween in 2017

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies have arrested a man and charged him with the Halloween 2017 murder of a trans woman.

According to a news release, investigators identified 26-year-old Horace Jamal Marsh as the killer of 30-year-old Candice Towns.

It says investigators found Marsh at his place of work, the Freddy’s Steakburgers on Zebulon Road, and arrested him around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Marsh was taken into custody and questioned before later being charged with murder. He is being held without bond.

Towns was found dead by a Bibb public works employee in the driveway between two abandoned homes on Rosecrest Avenue on Halloween in 2017.

Investigators say Towns had been shot and was unresponsive. A missing person report had been filed the day before her body was found.

She was remembered by family as having a big personality.

"You took away somebody I love," said her cousin, Rhonda Everett. "He was an uncle, brother, sister, whatever you want to call him. It doesn't matter if someone chooses to be something other than what they're born. We're all human."

Towns, a transwoman, was one of three people killed in four separate shootings that Halloween.