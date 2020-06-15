MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond on several burglary charges after a traffic stop last week.

According to a news release, 39-year-old Michael Cornelius is accused of seven burglaries that happened across Macon last week.

The following are the locations and times he allegedly burglarized them:

Dollar General, located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road, June 10, 2020 at 1:39am.

Family Dollar, located at 3002 Shurling Dr, June 10, 2020 at 3:13am.

Dollar General, located at 3407 Napier Ave, June 10, 2020 at 5:05am.

Family Dollar, located at 2035 Shurling Dr, June 10, 2020 at 6:20am.

Thunderbird Liquor, located at 2585 Emery Highway, June 11, 2020 at 10:09pm.

Family Dollar, located at 4625 Mercer University Dr, June 12, 2020 at 12:45am.

Exxon Gas, located at 4290 Dellwood Dr, June 12, 2020 at 12:54am.

Deputies served warrants on him during a traffic stop Friday and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with seven counts of burglary and is being held without bond.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Coronavirus in Georgia | 58,414 cases, up 733 cases since Sunday

Houston County judge says charges against Gary Lee can go forward