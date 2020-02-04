MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a BMW dealership and stole a 2020 X5.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 27-year-old Yehowshua Turner on Tuesday and charged him with burglarizing BMW Macon on Riverside Drive.

It was reported to Bibb County deputies that Turner was caught on surveillance footage forcing his way through the doors.

Turner then reportedly took keys to several vehicles and drove off in a 2020 BMW X5.

The car was tracked to an apartment complex on Graham Road and Turner was arrested after trying to leave his apartment and run away from deputies.

The keys and X5 were returned to the dealership. Turner is charged with burglary and theft by taking.

He is being held on a $15,050 bond. Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

