MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond on charges that he burglarized two Family Dollar locations in the last month.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 49-year-old Louis Huff minutes after a burglary at the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found Huff in an abandoned trailer in the 2800-block, and they say he tried to run away when they attempted to get him into custody.

After further investigation, they found Huff also broke into the Family Dollar location at 2123 Pio Nono Ave. on January 27.

Investigators say Huff forced the store’s doors open and took laundry detergent on both occasions.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with two counts of commercial burglary, possession of marijuana and violation of probation.

Anyone with additional information about the burglaries can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500.

