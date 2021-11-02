Macon man charged with burglaries at several dollar stores, gas stations

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is charged with several burglaries after being caught during a convenience store burglary Tuesday.
According to a news release, deputies were called to the Family Food Store on Montpelier Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a ‘burglary in progress.’
When they got to the scene, the man ran away and led deputies on a foot chase before being caught at the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and Churchill Street.
The man, identified in the release as 50-year-old Donald Hammonds, was charged with burglary, but deputies say Hammonds was also wanted in connection with a series of burglaries earlier this month in the Napier Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue area.
They include:
- June 16 – Burglary at Pio Nono Avenue CVS
- Oct. 3 – Burglary at Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue
- Oct. 23 – Burglary at Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave.
- Oct. 25 -- Burglary at Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave.
- Oct. 26- Shoplifting at Neighborhood Grocery on Pio Nono Avenue
- Nov. 1 – Shoplifting at Exxon on Napier Avenue
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending. Hammonds is being held without bond.
Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.