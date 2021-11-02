Macon man charged with burglaries at several dollar stores, gas stations

Deputies say he hit the same dollar store twice in a 3-day period

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is charged with several burglaries after being caught during a convenience store burglary Tuesday.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the Family Food Store on Montpelier Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a ‘burglary in progress.’

When they got to the scene, the man ran away and led deputies on a foot chase before being caught at the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and Churchill Street.

The man, identified in the release as 50-year-old Donald Hammonds, was charged with burglary, but deputies say Hammonds was also wanted in connection with a series of burglaries earlier this month in the Napier Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue area.

They include:

June 16 – Burglary at Pio Nono Avenue CVS

Oct. 3 – Burglary at Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue

Oct. 23 – Burglary at Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave.

Oct. 25 -- Burglary at Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave.

Oct. 26- Shoplifting at Neighborhood Grocery on Pio Nono Avenue

Nov. 1 – Shoplifting at Exxon on Napier Avenue

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending. Hammonds is being held without bond.