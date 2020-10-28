x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Macon man charged with gas station armed robbery

Investigators say he robbed the Circle K on Pio Nono Ave at gunpoint last week
Credit: BSO

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is now charged with robbing a gas station last week.

According to a news release, investigators arrested 33-year-old Quinton McCoy Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with the Oct. 19 armed robbery at the Circle K gas station located at 4314 Pio Nono Ave.

Investigators identified him as the suspect and a Crimestoppers tip helped them make the arrest.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Credit: BSO

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'Caged Doves': 46 indicted on gang, racketeering charges in sweeping GBI operation

She was 5 years old and weighed just 7 pounds. Months later, her parents are charged with murder