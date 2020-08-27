Macon man charged with kidnapping after forcing another man to drive him around

Investigators say Julius Sparks forced his girlfriend's ex to drive him around at gunpoint while he had a 1-year-old in the car

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man faces charges of kidnapping and child cruelty after an incident that happened last Friday.

According to a news release, it was reported to deputies that 43-year-old Julian Sparks used his girlfriend’s son to lure her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Quarterman, to a home off Huguenin Avenue.

When Quarterman got to the home, deputies say Sparks confronted him about still talking to his girlfriend.

During the argument, Sparks pulled out a pistol and forced Quarterman to drive him around at gunpoint while two other adults and an infant were inside the car.

The news release says Sparks made Quarterman drive him to several locations while looking for his girlfriend.

It was reported to investigators that the search included several stops at drug houses where Sparks bought and used drugs. He eventually allowed Quarterman to drop his passengers off.

The alleged kidnapping went from 10:30 p.m. until around 5 a.m. the next morning when Sparks had Quarterman drop him back off at the home on Huguenin Avenue.

Investigators found Sparks in the Macon Mall parking lot around 10:40 a.m. this Thursday and arrested him.

He is charged with four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of kidnapping, child cruelty and simple battery. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 478-751-7500.