Report: Macon man charged with killing his girlfriend previously accused of hitting her

An incident report from last year details an instance of domestic violence between the couple

MACON, Ga. — An incident report from Sept. 2020 sheds new light on the man charged with Macon’s first murder of 2021.

40-year-old Brenda Settles was found dead in a home in the 6000-block of Andrea Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Her boyfriend, 53-year-old Anthony Walker, was taken in by investigators for an interview and later charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Her cause of death has not been released yet, but Coroner Leon Jones say the two had a history of domestic violence.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies were sent to the Safe Haven RV Park on Glendale Avenue for a domestic disturbance back in late September.

When they got to the scene, they met with the property manager and Settles to learn more about an alleged assault the night before.

Settles told the deputies that Walker was at her RV the night before and assaulted her, causing bruises on both her arms and chest, and a mark on her right eye.

She also said Walker broke into her RV a few days earlier and took her television.

According to the report, Settles told the deputies she didn’t want Walker arrested, but wanted him to stop hurting her and worried him being arrested would cause him to hurt her again.

The property manager told the deputies she wanted Walker banned from the property and he was given a criminal trespass notification form. The report says he was not arrested at that time for assault because deputies were trying to get a battery warrant.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please know that there is help out there. You can call the Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia's 24/7 hotline at 478-745-9292.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.