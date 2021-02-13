22-year-old Damion Jarrod Tuff was arrested Friday in the shooting that left 7 people injured and one woman dead on Black Friday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have made a second arrest in the shooting that left 7 people injured and one woman dead on Black Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Damion Jarrod Tuff was arrested Friday after they received a tip about his location. Tuff is the second suspect in the death of 22-year-old Jhacaya Mann, who was shot in the chest near the Thirsty Turtle bar located on Cherry Street.

Tuff was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at this time.

On the night of November 27, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says after a fight, someone drove down Cherry Street shooting at people standing outside of the Thirsty Turtle around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office says the shooter continued firing at people at the intersection of Cherry and Third Street, injuring six people.

Emergency workers took three gunshot victims to the hospital. The sheriff's office says three others were taken in personal vehicles along with two men who had been stabbed at the bar.

30-year-old Briana Braddy was also shot and hospitalized. The other victims related to this incident are 21-year-old Rysheena Moore, 40-year-old Antonio Smith, 31-year-old Takeshi High and 26-year-old Justin Miller.

Stab wound victims with non-life-threatening injuries are 24-year-old Brandon Johnson and 29-year-old Durand Faulk. Faulk was arrested on December 1 after it was determined that he got a gun and began firing into the crowd that night.