MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held at the Bibb County jail after he allegedly put a bag of drugs underneath the back staircase at the Sheriff’s Annex.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Third Street. Deputies say they saw a man hide a black plastic bag under the back stairs of the building.

He then walked into the State Court Probation Office. Deputies went and checked the bag and found meth and marijuana inside of it.

They then went into the probation office and arrested 33-year-old Dwonn Finney, the man who had hidden the drugs.

He’s charged with possession of marijuana and possession of meth. He’s being held on a probation violation charge and a $9,750 bond.

