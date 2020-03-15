MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is charged with armed robbery after an incident at Academy Sports Saturday evening.

According to a news release, it happened just before 6 p.m. at the location on Eisenhower Parkway.

It was reported to deputies that a man entered the store with a knife and walked up to a female employee.

The release says he held the knife to her side as he demanded a handgun from the gun case.

After getting the gun, he ran away. Responding deputies saw the suspect running through the back-parking lot and arrested him after a foot chase.

The gun was returned to the store and no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Earl Purnell.

RELATED HEADLINES

Teen killed in shooting at Milledgeville Huddle House

UPDATE: Bibb pedestrian hit, killed on Gray Highway identified

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.