MACON, Ga. — A Macon man accused of breaking into several cars throughout April is now in custody.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 34-year-old Brian McCranie on the morning of April 24.

Deputies say that, based on witness statements, McCranie broke into the vehicles of customers and stole items at the Home Depot on Presidential Parkway between April 9-20.

They also found that he removed parts from an employee’s vehicle on April 10.

On April 24, investigators found McCranie driving on Robin Hood Road near Finsbury Drive. They stopped him and took him into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with three counts of entering auto and one count of theft by taking.

He is being held on a $17,525 bond and anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

