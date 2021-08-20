Macon man charged with shooting at coworker after argument at work

The victim told investigators he and another man got into an argument at Perdue Farms, and that the man was waiting for him when he left work

KATHLEEN, Ga. — A Macon man is in the Houston County jail after he allegedly shot one of his Perdue Farms co-workers following an argument.

According to a news release, it happened early Sunday morning. The 36-year-old victim told deputies he was the victim of a shooting that happened on Saddle Creek Road near the 247 Spur.

The victim reported that he and another man got into an argument earlier at work and when he left the property, the alleged shooter – later identified as 27-year-old Daryl Thomas -- was blocking the road.

When the victim tried to drive around Thomas, he allegedly fired shots into his car. Investigators found rifle casings and evidence a car drove off the road at the scene.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday and an assault rifle was found in his car, the release says.

Thomas is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway. He is being held without bond.