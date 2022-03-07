Macon man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend at hotel

It happened Monday morning at the Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — A man is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend at a hotel Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive just before 9 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that the 30-year-old victim and her ex-boyfriend, Damon Taylor, got into an argument at the hotel when she was shot.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Taylor was detained and interviewed before being formally charged with aggravated assault. He also has an unrelated charge for felony probation violation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.