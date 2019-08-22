MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail on a $12,500 bond after he allegedly stole money from his employer and then called it in to deputies as a burglary.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the Honey Baked Ham location on Forsyth Road around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When they got to the scene, they spoke to 36-year-old David Garcia, who told them the camera system had been cut and money was missing from the safe. Deputies say Garcia was acting nervous and jumpy, and they couldn’t find signs of forced entry or the safe.

Deputies detained Garcia and investigators say he took the money and then tried to cover it up. A small ball of foil was found in his pocket with what was believed to be meth, says the release.

He’s charged with theft by taking and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Anyone with information on this case can call BSO at 478-751-7500.

