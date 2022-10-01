Macon man in jail for shooting now charged with unrelated homicide

Investigators say the January homicide and March shooting are unrelated cases

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man already in jail for a March shooting has now been charged with a January homicide.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Denzel Rutledge is facing additional charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Troy Sandifer.

The sheriff’s office says Rutledge was already in jail for an unrelated shooting that happened on Adams Street back in March.

They say they continued the investigation into Sandifer’s death and found Rutledge was connected to the fatal shooting.

He will remain in the Bibb County jail without bond. Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-750.

CASE HISTORY

Deputies were called to the 3100-block of Columbus Road around 4 a.m. on January 10. When they got to the scene, they found 52-year-old Troy Sandifer dead from several gunshot wounds.