MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held in jail without bond on charges of theft by deception.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened between January and March 2020.

They say investigators were told that an unknown person had used cloned credit cards to buy $3,400 worth of diesel fuel at the Jet Food Mart on Riverside Drive.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators identified the suspect at 45-year-old Dyrek Fuller.

Fuller was arrested around noon Tuesday and his home was searched. After being questioned, he was charged with theft by deception.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are pending further investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Coronavirus in Georgia | 53,249 confirmed cases, up 752 cases since Monday

Voters in Central Georgia report widespread issues at the polls