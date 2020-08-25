Macon man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal wreck

The sheriff's office says he lost control of his truck and hit a stopped train, which caused his truck to roll over and eject one of his passengers

A Macon man is charged with vehicular homicide after an accident on Arkwright Road earlier this month.

According to Bibb County jail records, Larry K. Moore is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree. He was released on a $20,000 bond around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The address listed on his booking information leads to the Larry K. Moore LLC law office on Vineville Avenue.

The vehicular homicide charge stems from a fatal wreck that happened just before midnight on Aug. 8.

Investigators say Moore was driving his truck when he lost control and ran off the road down an embankment.

His truck hit the side of a train stopped on the railroad tracks and rolled over.

Moore’s backseat passenger, 39-year-old Clinton Nettles, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

13WMAZ attempted to call the law office, but no one answered and we were unable to leave a voicemail because the mailbox was full.