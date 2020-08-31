Macon man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal hit-and-run

Deputies say he walked into the Sheriff's Annex and told them he was behind the wheel of the car that killed Valeria Patterson

MACON, Ga. — A 24-year-old turned himself in Monday morning after a fatal accident that happened last week.

According to a news release, 24-year-old Antonio Jones walked into the Sheriff’s Annex at 111 Third St. and told investigators he was driving the car that killed 51-year-old Valeria Patterson on August 27.

After being questioned, Jones was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with vehicular homicide.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information in the case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.