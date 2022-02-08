x
Macon man charged with north Macon Waffle House bomb threat

Deputies say it happened at the new location on Forsyth Road Monday night.
Signage is posted on the inside windown of a Waffle House restaurant, near Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in custody after he allegedly called in a bomb threat to a north Macon Waffle House. According to a news release, it happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the location on Forsyth Road.

The release says staff left the building and called deputies to report the threat. Investigators got to the scene and did a sweep, which did not find a bomb.

On Tuesday, deputies identified the person accused of making the threat as 19-year-old Tracy Williams. He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with terroristic threats.

He’s being held without bond. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

