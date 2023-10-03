Macon man convicted after waving firearm at shoppers at West Bibb Walmart

Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He had previously been convicted of burglary and theft.

MACON, Ga. — A man was found guilty Tuesday of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon after a two-day trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Macon resident Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, was accused of aggressively waving a pistol at shoppers at the Harrison Road Wal-Mart back in August 2021.

The Bibb County Sheriff Office took Oliver-Smith into custody at a nearby motel.

While there deputies found two firearms hidden inside the toilet bowl tank including a gun that looked very similar to the photo of the weapon Walmart provided to the Sheriff's Office, according to the press release.

Oliver-Smith was previously known by the local authorities due to his lengthy criminal history, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He had previously been convicted of burglary, theft and criminal damage.