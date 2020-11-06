MACON, Ga. — After the coronavirus pandemic, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the protests that followed, Zack Williams wanted to give people in his community a place to share their thoughts and learn from each other. He started a Facebook page called "Conversations We Need to Have."

"I hope it is solution-based," he says. "We may not always agree on the meat of the issue, I hope that we can agree on the fact that there are problems that we all have to work out and there are solutions that we all have to come together collectively to resolve."

He's brought in people from Macon, all over central Georgia, and even from across the country for live discussions on topics like racism, police reform,. and mental health.

His next conversation will center around recent high school graduates and how recent events shaped their education and plans for the future. He also hopes to talk about the importance of voting since this is the first election many of them will get to participate in.

Williams even has an American student currently living in South Korea joining the discussion to give a different perspective on all of those topics.

"I hope they're encouraged. I hope they're motivated. I hope they're inspired in the future to become some of our leaders on a national, state, and local level. I hope they are inspired to journal their experience during this time," he says.

He says people from all over the world have joined in on previous conversations on the Facebook page and YouTube channel. The discussion with graduates starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th.

Williams says he believes real change stems from honest and open conversations that include perspectives from a variety of people. He hopes all of these discussions will help the community learn from each other and grow.

