Macon man dead after crashing into utility pole on Lower Thomaston Road

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after a crash on Lower Thomaston Road in Macon according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
They say on Wednesday around 12:49 p.m., a 50-year-old man was driving a 2006 Honda Accord east bound on Lower Thomaston Road.
He left the roadway near the intersection of Lower Thomaston Road and Moseley Dixon Road and hit a utility pole, according to the release.
First responders were able to remove the man from the car. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the name of the driver will be released once the next of kin has been notified.