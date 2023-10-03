Macon man dead after crashing into utility pole on Lower Thomaston Road

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12:49 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after a crash on Lower Thomaston Road in Macon according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say on Wednesday around 12:49 p.m., a 50-year-old man was driving a 2006 Honda Accord east bound on Lower Thomaston Road.

He left the roadway near the intersection of Lower Thomaston Road and Moseley Dixon Road and hit a utility pole, according to the release.

First responders were able to remove the man from the car. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.