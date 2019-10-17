MACON, Ga. — A family is still reeling after an accident Wednesday morning killed one Macon man at the Nichiha plant in south Macon.

Coroner Leon Jones says 59-year-old Willie Bonner was killed in an accident at the Nichiha Plant off Avondale Mill Road.

Jones says Bonner was knocked back by a robotic arm onto a conveyor belt and crushed by a machine. Jones says he died an hour later at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

His family is choosing to remember Bonner as the vibrant person he once was.

His older sister, Joann Oliver Bonner, says Willie had moved back to Macon after being away for 30 years so that he could spend time with his family and look for work.

"Nobody was a stranger to him. Anything he could do for you, he would -- it didn’t matter who you were," said Joann.

His younger sister, Ruby Bonner, said he was a good guy.

"He has three kids. They aren’t going to see their dad anymore," said his sister Ruby.

His mother, Ruby Bonner, was emotional after seeing her son in the hospital.

"When I seen him, I just -- I couldn’t see him in that condition. It's something I hated to see. He's my son, I loved him. He was only here for 3 months, and now, I won't see him ever again," said his mother Ruby.

His sister Ruby tried talking to managers at the plant. She says she went to the plant to pick up his phone and they told her they were investigating by reviewing security tapes and talking to witnesses about what happened.

"No answers. No answers, and I’m not satisfied with that," said his sister Ruby.

The family says they’re praying for help and a response from the company.

"My brother, he was at work, he went to work. Now, he’s not coming home. I'm upset. I want answers, I want them now, today," said his sister Ruby.

His family shared the last text he sent to them reminding him of his love for them. It says, "Today is a blessing. Tomorrow is never promised. Send this to everyone you love."

Bonner worked for a temp service called Premier Staffing Unlimited. His family says he started his job at Nichiha about a month ago. They say they were concerned with the safety of the plant.

