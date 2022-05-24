x
Macon man dead after overnight shooting

The man was picked up by an ambulance at Grayson and Mosley Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after an overnight shooting Tuesday morning. 

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the man was picked up by an ambulance at Grayson and Mosley Avenue around 4:20 a.m. 

28-year-old Walter Robinson was found shot in the back. 

Robinson was pronounced dead at 5 a.m. at Atrium Health Navicent. 

There will be more information about what led up to the shooting as it becomes available. 

This is the 7th deadly shooting recorded in Bibb County this month. 

