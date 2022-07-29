Macon man dead, and his brother in critical condition after Friday morning shooting

It happened outside of a barbershop on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and his brother is in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a call came in around 12:13 on Friday morning.

Deputies found 38 year old Jimmy Lee Scott, III dead in the parking lot of a barbershop at 856 Pio Nono Avenue.

His brother, 39 year old Jarel Scott also got shot there. An ambulance took him to the hospital where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting.