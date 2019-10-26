MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has died after being shot in the head during a fight earlier this week.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 37-year-old Deontae Rachel died overnight Saturday at the Medical Center ICU.

Here's what we know about the shooting from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office:

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday., deputies got the call about a shooting on Pebble Street and Shaw Street.

When they arrived, they found Rachel on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses reported there was a fight between neighbors in which one pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Teondrious Deon Johnson shortly after the shooting happened.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Aggravated Assault.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Police: Man fires several rounds inside Waycross Walmart, turns gun on himself

Few strong storms still possible for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.