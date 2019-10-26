MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has died after being shot in the head during a fight earlier this week.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 37-year-old Deontae Rachel died overnight Saturday at the Medical Center ICU.

Here's what we know about the shooting from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office:

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday., deputies got the call about a shooting on Pebble Street and Shaw Street.

When they arrived, they found Rachel on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Witnesses reported there was a fight between neighbors in which one pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Teondrious Deon Johnson shortly after the shooting happened. 

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Aggravated Assault. 

