MACON, Ga. — A Macon man battling throat cancer passed away over the weekend at the age of 61.

13WMAZ's Pepper Baker brought you the story of Fred Martin earlier this month.

He worked as a furniture loader for 30 years, moving military families around the country. One of his last wishes was to ride in his semi-truck one last time.

He took that ride Sunday, November 3rd.

RELATED: 'We're just loving him while he's still here:' Macon man with throat cancer rides in his semi truck one last time

A close friend of Martin's boss says he passed around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Martin's cancer came back this year in March after remission. Before that he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his esophagus.

Martin grew up in the Pleasant Hill area in Macon.

RELATED: 'It's a dream come true:' Law enforcement collects patches for Toomsboro boy battling cancer

RELATED: Marques Mayes, honorary Monroe Co. deputy with bone cancer, passes away

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.