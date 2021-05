Firefighters rescued the man from the fire, but he later died from smoke inhalation at the hospital

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is investigating after a man died following a house fire Tuesday.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Rose Avenue and Green Street in Payne City.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Terry Washington, was pulled out of the burning home.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from soot and smoke inhalation.