According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal accident happened on Rocky Creek Road near the intersection of St. Charles Place at around 5:56 p.m.

The release says a Ford Mustang was traveling east on Rocky Creek Road. A tractor trailer was traveling west on Rocky Creek Road. As the Mustang rounded the curve on Rocky Creek Road near St. Charles Place, it veered into the westbound lanes and collided with the tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 28-year-old Demario Young, was not injured. The driver of the Ford Mustang, 26-year-old Sherrod Deonte Fuller, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The next of kin has been notified by Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Fatality Investigators at 478-751-7500.

