The driver's car burst into flames after he lost control and crashed into a tree.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after his car crashed and exploded into flames during a chase with state patrol troopers in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 35-year-old Angelo Martin died after losing control and crashing into a tree.

The crash happened on Nancelon Circle in north Macon.

That’s right around the corner from Pierce Avenue, where Martin lived.