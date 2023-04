Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said he died in an Augusta hospital due to smoke inhalation.

MACON, Ga. — An 82-year-old Macon man died early Monday morning after a house fire.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Robert Williams died just after 12:30 a.m. at an Augusta hospital.

The fire happened at 2893 Wilkes Court in east Macon around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.