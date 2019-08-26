MACON, Ga. — A Macon man that was shot earlier this month and was in critical condition has now died.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says on August 15, 49-year-old Steven Dewayne Jones was at his home on Goodwin Drive when someone knocked on the door and pushed their way inside. That's when the suspect shot him several times.

Leon Jones says he died from multiple gunshot wounds Monday around 5:46 a.m. at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and an autopsy will be done Tuesday morning.

Leon Jones says this is the 14th homicide for Bibb County this year.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7550 or, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

