The Bibb County coroner is looking for the next of kin for a man who died after falling out of a pickup truck Monday.

Larry Allen Parton, who would have turned 42 on Aug. 26, died Wednesday morning at Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to coroner Leon Jones.

He said Parton died of head injuries suffered after he fell off the back of a pickup on the Interstate 75 ramp at Eisenhower Parkway.

Jones said he believes Parton was homeless and was living in a shack in Macon's Village Green neighborhood.

Anybody with information on Parton can call Jones at (478) 752-6397.

