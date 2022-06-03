Macon man dies weeks after wrong-way crash on I-16, woman in custody

Bibb deputies say he was hit by a North Georgia woman who was under the influence and driving in the wrong direction on the interstate.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage.

A Macon man critically injured in a wrong-way accident on I-16 a few weeks ago has died.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 41-year-old John Jones died around 9 a.m. Friday at a local hospice, though the accident happened back on May 16.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Jenna Scheidegger of Dawsonville was behind the wheel of a 2002 Chevy Silverado when she got onto I-16 from the Spring Street exit ramp and started driving the wrong way.

She was driving west in an eastbound lane when she collided with Jones, who was driving east.

Scheidegger was arrested and charged with serious injury by motor vehicle, traffic offense, driving under the influence, and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.

There's no word yet on if her charges will be upgraded now that Jones has died.