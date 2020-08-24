Layne Chastain is charged with two counts of molestation for alleged incidents in 2012 and 2013

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is charged with molesting a teenage girl, and the sheriff's office says at least eight other young women say he also molested them.

According to Bibb County jail records, Layne Chastain is charged with two counts of child molestation.

Arrest warrants says Chastain, who's 44, twice touched the 15-year-old in a sexual manner, between July 2012 and March 2013.

He's been held without bond in the Bibb County jail since Aug. 12..

Since the sheriff's office began investigating, they say eight other women have come forward to say Chastain molested them.

The eight were all between 13 and 17 when they were allegedly assaulted.

Investigators say Chastain faces only two charges because the statute of limitations ran out on those older cases.

In the state of Georgia, the statute of limitations for many serious crimes is 7 years.

For child molestation, it can vary depending on the age of the victim and the perpetrator, the severity of the crime, and how long ago the crime occurred.

If the crime was committed between July 1 1992 and June 30 2012, the statute of limitations begins when the victim turns 16.

If the crime was committed after June 30 2012, the suspect can be prosecuted at any time.

Georgia lawmakers proposed bills in both the state House and Senate this year to completely remove the statute of limitations on serious sex crimes like rape and aggravated sodomy.

Neither bill has been debated yet.

Bibb investigators say if there are other possible victims, they want to know about it.