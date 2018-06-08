A Macon man is being held without bond for an alleged aggravated assault that happened at the Tobesofkee Lake Store on Thursday.

According to a Bibb County police report, the victim says he was exiting the store on Moseley Dixon Road when he was approached by Ronald Livingston.

Livingston asked the man to turn down his music and an argument ensued.

Livingston proceeded to pull out his gun and fire two shots; the victim says he ran across the road into the woods.

Livingston proceeded to get in his car and drive after the victim, the report says.

The passenger in Livingston's vehicle says she told him not to worry about the music, but he insisted on confronting the victim.

She proceeded to tell him he was in the wrong and went to stand by the victims.

Livingston was arrested and his vehicle towed. He is also being held for another aggravated assault incident.

