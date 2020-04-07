Macon man prepares for his annual fireworks show on Lake Wildwood

With many fireworks displays canceled this year, one Lake Wildwood resident is keeping his annual tradition of putting on his own show alive

MACON, Ga. — With most places across Central Georgia canceling their Independence Day fireworks, Will Shoemaker says he's carrying on the tradition in his neighborhood like he's done for the last five or six summers.

"Everybody wants a good fireworks show, but it's very difficult to put on a good fireworks show," he said.

Will Shoemaker says last year's Fourth of July fireworks, captured by Georgia Drone Pros, were the best thus far, but he's looking to only make it better.

"Last year's show went pretty flawlessly. It was beautiful, it worked out exactly like we planned it, and everybody that was here had a great time," he recalls.

Some changes for this year include igniting fireworks from about 300 yards away and making sure it will be worth the while.

"Just using better performing fireworks, still shopping local, no reason to go out of town or out of state, but it's kind of an interesting thing that we have the availability of the fireworks that we have," said Shoemaker.

He says he doesn't want to spoil too much before the big show, but he appreciates the positive reception from his neighborhood every summer.

"I'm grateful for the neighborhood and I'm also hopeful by being able to do this for the neighborhood. Just trying to fill a need," said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says he suspects the fireworks will last about 40 minutes and it will start after dark on Saturday night.

He adds that he hopes people will stick to the social distancing rules and of course, enjoy the show.