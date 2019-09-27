MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested Friday morning and charged with shoplifting and fleeing law enforcement after a beer run.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the Flash Foods on Pio Nono Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

They got to the scene and were told that two men came into the convenience store and stole three cases of Bud Light and three cases of Budweiser, says the release.

The clerk recognized one of the men as 29-year-old Benjamin Reese Jr.

Around 3 a.m., deputies saw a black Nissan Sentra with an expired tag that was used in the Flash Foods theft. When they tried to stop the driver, a chase began.

The driver, identified as Reese, pulled into the driveway of a vacant home and gave up.

Deputies found some of the stolen beer in the car, and found the tag on the Sentra didn’t belong to it, Reese didn’t have a driver’s license and had been drinking, says the release.

Reese was taken to jail and charged with theft by shoplifting, felony fleeing and eluding, driving while unlicensed, affixing tag with intent to conceal identification, expired tag, and open container. He also had a warrant from Crisp Count for his arrest.

He's being held on a $5,650 bond. Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

