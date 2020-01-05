MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: An updated release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Head's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

They're asking anyone with information to call 478-751-7500.

-----

Autopsy results have been returned after a missing Macon man was found dead behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Thursday.

Bibb County Coroner says 51-year-old Randall Head’s cause of death was a stab wound to the neck.

Head was found around 10 a.m. Thursday when crews working behind the Ollie’s called 911 to report a body.

Investigators got to the scene and found Head’s body down a 10-foot embankment.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Head was last seen leaving his home on April 25 and a family member reported him missing on Monday.

They said he had several medical issues and left home without his medication.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Three Central Georgia hospitals rated poorly for patient safety

F-15 Eagle flyover planned for Bibb, Houston counties