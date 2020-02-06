MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:45 p.m.:

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the man's death was apparently due to natural causes.

Jones says the man's dog was found in the home dead, also of natural causes.

-----------

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead at 912 South Plantation Parkway Monday just before 8:30 p.m..

Jones says the man was found in the crawlspace of his home and appears to have been dead for a while.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

