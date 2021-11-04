Macon man found guilty of 2019 'execution style' murder

Investigators said 34-year-old Javarius Davis shot the unarmed victim 10 times

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury found a man guilty Thursday for murder after he gunned a man down in 2019.

According to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, 34-year-old Javarius Davis was found guilty of killing an unarmed victim by shooting him 10 times.

Authorities said 21-year-old Deshaford Hicks died from a gunshot wound. That happened in March 2019 in the 700-block of Villa Crest Avenue.

The charges are malice murder, two counts of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to Howard's news release, key testimony came from a witness who originally failed to show up for court when first subpoenaed. Investigators served a material-witness warrant on the woman and brought her to court.

Sentencing will be set for a future date.