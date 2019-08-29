MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of a 2018 murder.

32-year-old James Patterson was found guilty of aggravated assault and the murder of 55-year-old Jeffery Burke after jurors deliberated for 90 minutes Wednesday.

CASE HISTORY

Witnesses testified that Burke and others went to a home on Astor Street in east Macon for a Father’s Day cookout on June 17, 2018.

Patterson and Burke started ‘trash talking’ during the cookout and as it ended, Burke was taking some to-go plates to his truck.

Patterson then hit Burke in the face, breaking his nose and orbital bone. Two other unidentified suspects also kicked and stomped on him.

Burke was taken to the hospital, where he stayed for two months due to his injuries. He died three weeks after being discharged.

The medical examiner who did Burke’s autopsy said multiple vertebrae in his spine were broken or damaged causing paralysis. They concluded his death was caused by complications from the attack.

