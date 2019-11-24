MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was found shot dead in west Macon Sunday morning.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 3500-block of Cresthill Avenue at 8:37 a.m. When on scene, they found a man dead.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones identified him as 18-year-old Antwion Williams. Jones said he was found in a wooded area with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and head.

The release said investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. At this point, it's still an active scene, and Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they're not sure when he was shot.

Jones said this is the 24th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This comes after another man was found dead in the same area on Middleton Avenue Friday night.

RELATED: Deputies investigating man shot, killed in Macon

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

RELATED: Macon motel robbed at gunpoint

RELATED: Man found shot outside Macon motel

RELATED: Two masked gunmen rob Macon Dollar General

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.