Macon man found with 105 bags of drugs pleads guilty to drug charge

Authorities also seized stamps used to pack the powder into the shape of Hello Kitty

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man originally wanted for a probation violation has pleaded guilty after investigators found he had more than four pounds of drugs while trying to arrest him.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Alexander Ray pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth last Tuesday.

He now faces a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of 40 years in prison. It will be followed by four years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $5 million.

CASE HISTORY

According to a release from the Department of Justice, US Marshals, FBI agents and Bibb deputies served Ray with an arrest warrant for probation violation at his home in Aug. 2018.

He was previously convicted in 2013 for theft by receiving and felony obstruction.

During his 2018 arrest, officers found a shotgun along with pills and more than 100 bags of suspected ecstasy.

A search warrant was issued and officers found two pistols and 4.6 lbs. of suspected ecstasy, later found to contain meth. Eleven stamps were also seized used to pack powder into heart and Hello Kitty-shaped pills.

“Methamphetamine is a pervasive threat to communities across the Middle District of Georgia. We will hold drug dealers accountable for profiting from the destruction caused by methamphetamine,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI for their combined efforts investigating this matter.”