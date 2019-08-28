MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of strangling his girlfriend and beating her to death in 2017.

According to a news release from the Bibb DA’s office, 52-year-old Jessie Gray waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a judge hear testimony instead on Tuesday. The judge found him guilty, but mentally ill, on a felony murder charge.

CASE HISTORY

On Feb. 15, 2017, a Bibb deputy was called to a home on First Avenue where Gray and 58-year-old Brenda Faulkner lived. Testimony showed the two had gotten into an argument and Faulkner wanted Gray to leave. The deputy gave them a warning and left.

One of Faulkner’s family members said he was living in the house that month and saw Gray leave on Feb. 16, 2017. The family member found Faulkner dead on her bedroom floor later that day.

An autopsy showed she had blunt force trauma to her head from being beaten and she had also been strangled. A medical examiner said both injuries could’ve caused her death.

Deputies found a metal car jack on the bedroom floor with blood and hair on it, later revealed to be Faulkner’s.

Another witness testified that Faulkner told him that she wanted to turn the home into a boarding house. She wanted to end her relationship with Gray and move away.

